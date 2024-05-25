Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIVE. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

