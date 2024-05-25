Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 333 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

