Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,657 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLTB opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

