Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,618.29 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,465.77.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

