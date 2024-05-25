Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $283,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS GJAN opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

