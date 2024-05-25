Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

