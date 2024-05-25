Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 27.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

