Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS UJAN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $198.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

