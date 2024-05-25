Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,937,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,038 shares of company stock worth $1,337,339. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

