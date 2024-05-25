Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,819 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

