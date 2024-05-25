Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,878 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.