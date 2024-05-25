Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 283,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

