Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $136.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. The company has a market cap of $798.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

