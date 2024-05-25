Head-To-Head Contrast: MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) versus Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MonotaRO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MonotaRO pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huabao International and MonotaRO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huabao International $569.05 million 1.66 -$156.71 million N/A N/A MonotaRO $1.81 billion 2.78 $154.87 million $0.31 32.42

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Profitability

This table compares Huabao International and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huabao International N/A N/A N/A MonotaRO 8.56% 27.22% 18.48%

Risk and Volatility

Huabao International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MonotaRO beats Huabao International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; cigarette filters; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies. The company also provides building hardware products, building materials, and painting interior supplies; air conditioning/electrical equipment materials/electrical materials; piping/water supply/pump/pneumatic/hydraulic equipment/hose products; mechanical parts; control equipment/solder/static electricity countermeasure supplies; screws/bolts/nails/materials; car/truck supplies; motorcycle/bicycle supplies; kitchen equipment/kitchen products/store supplies; scientific research and development/clean room supplies; and medical/long-term care products. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

