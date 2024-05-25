Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fluence Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

