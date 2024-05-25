Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Up 1.4 %

TREX stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

