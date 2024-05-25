Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th.

DQ opened at $20.39 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

