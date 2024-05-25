Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $33.33 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

