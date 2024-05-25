JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBSA stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

