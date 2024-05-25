MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG opened at $21.33 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,401.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,447 shares of company stock valued at $142,093 and sold 8,343 shares valued at $179,240. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

