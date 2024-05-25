Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,748 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 134.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 2.29.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.
Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy
In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
