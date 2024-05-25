Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $310.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.94.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

