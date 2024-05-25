Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.69 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $79,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

