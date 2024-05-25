Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $74,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and sold 507,920 shares worth $13,397,454. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

