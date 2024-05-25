Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $73,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

