Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $146.85

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDD

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD Trading Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.