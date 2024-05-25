Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $146.85

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.31.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of PDD stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
