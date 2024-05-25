Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Ciena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.35 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,991. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

