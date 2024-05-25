Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Acquires $258,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,475,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,327,618.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAB stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

