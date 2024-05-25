Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

