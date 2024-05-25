Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Vontier worth $75,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vontier by 51.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

