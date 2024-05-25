Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Kforce stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

