Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $170.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $148.63 on Thursday. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $2,086,502 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 8.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Generac by 5.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.