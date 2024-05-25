585 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $543.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.19. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $389.18 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

