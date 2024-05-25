StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

