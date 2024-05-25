Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,954.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.78 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $315.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Research analysts expect that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLDP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 944,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

