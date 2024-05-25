Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 12,450 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

