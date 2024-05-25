Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $378,125.00 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTWO stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

