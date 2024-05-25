Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Acquires $401,994.48 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 100,248 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 633,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,412.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fredrick Schaufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 54,650 shares of Telos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $217,507.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 8,219 shares of Telos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fredrick Schaufeld bought 84,063 shares of Telos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 816,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Telos by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 252,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

