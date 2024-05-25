Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.31

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 298684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

