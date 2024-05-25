Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.70

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 670000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

