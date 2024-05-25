MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.64

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.64 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 39307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

