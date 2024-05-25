Robert W. Baird Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $185.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

