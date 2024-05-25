Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

