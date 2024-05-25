Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

Get Informatica alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

Informatica stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,604 shares of company stock worth $5,323,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.