Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NYSE HIMS opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,738. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

