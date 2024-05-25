IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

