BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,211 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

