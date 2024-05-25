BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $11.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kinross Gold by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 503,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,593,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

