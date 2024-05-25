Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.86.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,178,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

