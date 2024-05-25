BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 15,892 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in WEX were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $187.71 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.00.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,865 shares of company stock worth $1,262,019 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

